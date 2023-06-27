Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Maximus by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maximus Stock Down 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MMS opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

