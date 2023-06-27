MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 354,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

