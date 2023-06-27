Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,894.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.