Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $328.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

