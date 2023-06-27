Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.17.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $328.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

