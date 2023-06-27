Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,192 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $328.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

