Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $328.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

