Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $328.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.