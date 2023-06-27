Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 126,565 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.4% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $525,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $328.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

