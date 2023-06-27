Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 713 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILS. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,479,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,557,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,604,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,010,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after buying an additional 183,838 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BILS opened at $99.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $99.05 and a twelve month high of $99.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.