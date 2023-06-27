Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ross Stores by 36.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.18.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average of $109.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

