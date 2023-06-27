Mutual Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

