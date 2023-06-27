Mutual Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Argus reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.