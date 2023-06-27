Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 223 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after buying an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,052,000 after buying an additional 892,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $109.42 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.