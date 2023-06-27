Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $353,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,077 shares of company stock worth $13,045,378 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.