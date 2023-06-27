Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

