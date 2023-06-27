Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arista Networks by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after buying an additional 817,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,200 shares in the company, valued at $291,577,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.