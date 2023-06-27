Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

