National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 19,027 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $125.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

