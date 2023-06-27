National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 44,942 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

