National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 6,880 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

