National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $196.11 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.87.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.