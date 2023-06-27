National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,442 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $319.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.01. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.89.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

