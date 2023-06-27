National Bank of Canada FI Buys 20,133 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $204,205,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

