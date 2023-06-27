National Bank of Canada FI Buys 2,959 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.16% of XPO worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 488,774 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

