National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75,273 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,082,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $584,131,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.