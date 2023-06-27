National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 275.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.11. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

