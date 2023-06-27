National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT opened at $138.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.12. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

