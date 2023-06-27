National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

