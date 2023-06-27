National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 919.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 627.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after buying an additional 8,869,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 0.99.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
