National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.84 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.72.

First Solar Trading Down 3.2 %

FSLR stock opened at $178.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.08. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

