National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,831 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 88,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 221,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 80.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

