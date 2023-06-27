National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.15% of Sigma Lithium worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

