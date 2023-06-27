National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,929 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHB stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

