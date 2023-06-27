National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.38 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Centene by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

