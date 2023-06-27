National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after acquiring an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

