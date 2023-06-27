National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

