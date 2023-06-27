National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.30 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $373.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

