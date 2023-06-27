National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after buying an additional 1,070,505 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

