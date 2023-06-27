National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,442 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

