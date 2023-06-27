National Bank of Canada FI Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

American Tower stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

