National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,377,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,850 shares of company stock worth $62,617,013. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.