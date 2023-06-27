National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 1,462.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.17% of Ryder System worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.4 %

R stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

