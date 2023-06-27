National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LH opened at $236.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average is $232.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

