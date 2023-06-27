National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,536 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 521.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

