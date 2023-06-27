National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265,207 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

NYSE CCI opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $107.62 and a one year high of $184.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.13.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

