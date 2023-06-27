National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 224,135 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,135 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.19% of Hecla Mining worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE HL opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

