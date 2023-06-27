National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 268.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.19% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after buying an additional 3,618,369 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after buying an additional 1,804,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 285.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after buying an additional 1,538,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

