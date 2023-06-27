National Bank of Canada FI Sells 14,606 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Humana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Humana by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $446.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.00. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.00 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.