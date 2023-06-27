National Bank of Canada FI Sells 18,000 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.16% of Denbury worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares during the period.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.